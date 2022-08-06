Dr. Gabriel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr|BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Gastroenterology - St Johns2060 Space Park Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 805-3942
Bay Area Gastroenterology - Webster1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1700, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3941Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee is professional and gives excellent care. He always reassures patients,, gives options and reviews for understanding. Excellent listening skills.
About Dr. Gabriel Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr|BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
