Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD
Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Corpus Christi Pain Medicine3825 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 Directions (361) 225-0089
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Doctor and practice , great customer service and very professional. Had procedure done as out-patient, at SS Surgical Clinic, top notch, no complications. All concerns and questions were answered.
About Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
- Loma Londa U Med Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
