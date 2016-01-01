Dr. Gabriel Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Lugo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med.
Dr. Lugo works at
Locations
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems1090 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 363-0878Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems100 2nd Ave N Ste 320, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 564-9955
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems6320 Venture Dr Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 346-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Gabriel Lugo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295984391
Education & Certifications
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo speaks Spanish.
Dr. Lugo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.