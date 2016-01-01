Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Martinez, MD
Dr. Gabriel Martinez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Memorial Hospital Hospital Mhhc1695 NW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-8118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
About Dr. Gabriel Martinez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1962603340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.