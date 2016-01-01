Dr. Gabriel Martz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Martz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 101, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 972-3600
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Neurology
- English
- 1780809541
- University of Virginia
- Epilepsy
Dr. Martz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
