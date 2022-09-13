See All Cardiologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Mufuka works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Neenah, WI, New London, WI and Waupaca, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton
    1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4749
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin
    225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4751
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4748
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca
    800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4752
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mufuka?

    Sep 13, 2022
    Would not explain my CT scan I was told to get the results from their website. Would not recommend him.
    — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mufuka to family and friends

    Dr. Mufuka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mufuka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD.

    About Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1336302264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
    • Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mufuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mufuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mufuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mufuka has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mufuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mufuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mufuka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mufuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mufuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.