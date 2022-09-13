Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mufuka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Mufuka works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 308-4750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4751Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4748Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4752Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mufuka?
Would not explain my CT scan I was told to get the results from their website. Would not recommend him.
About Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336302264
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mufuka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mufuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mufuka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mufuka works at
Dr. Mufuka has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mufuka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mufuka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mufuka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mufuka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mufuka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.