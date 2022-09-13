Overview

Dr. Gabriel Mufuka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Mufuka works at ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Berlin, WI, Neenah, WI, New London, WI and Waupaca, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.