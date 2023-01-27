See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gabriel Niles, MD

Family Medicine
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Niles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Niles works at Providence Saint John's Medical Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Playa Vista
    12555 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 301, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 443-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Mammography
ADHD and-or ADD
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Mammography

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Mammography
Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Culture for Bacteria
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Bunion
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Skin
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Edema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Flu Shot
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Warts
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Hammer Toe
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lab Service
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Lesion Biopsy
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Strep Throat
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Very helpful in getting ok to do cataract surgery to eye Dr on same day as visit
    Anonymous — Jan 27, 2023
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Niles to family and friends

    Dr. Niles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Niles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Gabriel Niles, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285611699
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy-Methodist Family Medicine
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • Occidental College
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Niles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niles accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Niles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niles works at Providence Saint John's Medical Office in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Niles’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Niles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

