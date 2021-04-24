Overview

Dr. Gabriel Ortiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ortiz works at HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.