Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD

Neurology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD

Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Militar Nueva Granada, Escuela De Medicina Y Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Pardo works at OMRF MS Center Of Excellence in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pardo's Office Locations

    OMRF MS Center Of Excellence
    820 NE 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-6242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Treatment frequency



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215969605
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University TX Med Brnch
    Internship
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Militar Nueva Granada, Escuela De Medicina Y Ciencias De La Salud
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardo works at OMRF MS Center Of Excellence in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Pardo’s profile.

    Dr. Pardo has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

