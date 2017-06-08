Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD
Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Militar Nueva Granada, Escuela De Medicina Y Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Pardo's Office Locations
OMRF MS Center Of Excellence820 NE 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6242
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
I have had Dr. Pardo for over a decade, even after moving out of town. He is simply put - the best MS doctor there is...
About Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Brnch
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Universidad Militar Nueva Granada, Escuela De Medicina Y Ciencias De La Salud
Dr. Pardo speaks Spanish.
