Overview of Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD

Dr. Gabriel Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Militar Nueva Granada, Escuela De Medicina Y Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Pardo works at OMRF MS Center Of Excellence in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.