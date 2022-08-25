Dr. Gabriel Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Phillips, MD
Dr. Gabriel Phillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with University Of Tennessee-Memphis
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Grand Strand Neurology Care920 Doug White Dr Ste 460, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 625-3124
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the BEST
About Dr. Gabriel Phillips, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1326246836
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee-Memphis
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
