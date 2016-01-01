Dr. Gabriel Rama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Rama, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Rama, MD
Dr. Gabriel Rama, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rama's Office Locations
Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease155 Polifly Rd Ste 106, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 380-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Gabriel Rama, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093976797
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Rama works at
