Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Anesthesia Consultants Pllc7709 San Jacinto Pl Ste 101, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 709-1904
-
2
Eminent Medical Center Operating LLC1351 W PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH HWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (469) 910-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
Been having pain for awhile and he’s the first doctor to actually diagnose what’s wrong. Great doctor.
About Dr. Gabriel Rodriguez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1881832525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.