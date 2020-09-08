Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubanenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD
Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology.
Dr. Rubanenko's Office Locations
Reliable Interpreters Inc.14557 Friar St Ste B2, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (323) 933-3434
Gabriel Rubanenko Inc. A Medical Corporation6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 910, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 965-5088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Exelent.
About Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Hebrew
- 1194704643
Education & Certifications
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Tel Hashomer Hospital
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
