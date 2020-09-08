Overview of Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD

Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology.



Dr. Rubanenko works at Reliable Interpreters Inc. in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.