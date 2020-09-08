See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD

Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology.

Dr. Rubanenko works at Reliable Interpreters Inc. in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubanenko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reliable Interpreters Inc.
    14557 Friar St Ste B2, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 933-3434
  2. 2
    Gabriel Rubanenko Inc. A Medical Corporation
    6200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 910, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 965-5088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Exelent.
    Raisa Baciu — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1194704643
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Internship
    • Tel Hashomer Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Technion Israel Institute of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Rubanenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubanenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubanenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubanenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubanenko has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubanenko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubanenko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubanenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubanenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubanenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

