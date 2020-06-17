See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD

Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Salinas works at Southwest Medical Village in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salinas' Office Locations

    Capital Surgeons Group
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 230, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 441-7755
    Central Austin
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 302-1210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760773295
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinas works at Southwest Medical Village in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Salinas’s profile.

    Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

