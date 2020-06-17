Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD
Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas' Office Locations
Capital Surgeons Group5625 Eiger Rd Ste 230, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 441-7755
Central Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 302-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother have diagnosis of appendicitis (abscess appendix) and complications of cholelithiasis since Jan. After been delay due to Covid 19, finally we had scheduled surgery with Dr Salina Gabriel and his amazing team. I want to thank you on the behalf of my mother since she couldn't speak English that how much we appreciate Dr Salina, his knowledge was save my mother from the first time and also the second time, his decision of carefully treating for abscess infection to avoid further complication and suggest to complete the procedure of removing gallbladder and appendix later on was the right decision. From the last 4 months, he always keen listening and answering millions questions of mine, ensuring us to understand the expectations and procedure, his follow up is what make him differently to others, he continue carrying his responsible with all the inconvenience of Covid 19 and regarding of our financial situation, he make sure we've been take care of, I will highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gabriel Salinas, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.