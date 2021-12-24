Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO
Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA.
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Integrative Medical Center526 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 558-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sanchez is the best doctor I have had in my entire life. I can't express how grateful I am to have found a doctor that actually listens and cares. He takes the time to listen to your concerns and makes you feel comfortable. He is very knowledgeable. I had a skin condition that two doctors told me was normal,which I knew was not. Although I was embarrassed, I felt comfortable letting him see it. He prescribed medication and I can not believe it is almost gone. He also gave medication for my blood pressure that has helped. I highly recommend Dr. Sanchez and his staff is the best. They treat me like family. This is how they are with everyone. Always very cheerful and professional.
About Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174896500
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
