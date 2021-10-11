See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD

Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Faculty Francaise De Med De University St Joseph and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Sara works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street
    425 W 59th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Reticulosarcoma
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Reticulosarcoma

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1356397905
    Education & Certifications

    • Colum Presby Med Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center
    • Downstate Med Center
    • Brooklyn Hosp|Brooklyn Hospital
    • Faculty Francaise De Med De University St Joseph
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

