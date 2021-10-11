Overview of Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD

Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Faculty Francaise De Med De University St Joseph and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Sara works at Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.