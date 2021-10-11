Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD
Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Faculty Francaise De Med De University St Joseph and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Sara works at
Dr. Sara's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors West 59th Street425 W 59th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't even have enough words to describe how amazing Dr. Sara is! I have been a patient of his since 2014 and he literally saved my life twice! He is skilled at what he does and is the most humane and compassionate doctor I have ever run across. May God bless this man!
About Dr. Gabriel Sara, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1356397905
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center|St Lukes Roosevelt Med Center
- Downstate Med Center
- Brooklyn Hosp|Brooklyn Hospital
- Faculty Francaise De Med De University St Joseph
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sara using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sara works at
Dr. Sara has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sara speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sara.
