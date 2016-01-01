Overview of Dr. Gabriel Sardi, MD

Dr. Gabriel Sardi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from University of Los Andes / Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and TidalHealth Nanticoke.



Dr. Sardi works at UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology in Easton, MD with other offices in Denton, MD and Queenstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.