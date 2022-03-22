Overview of Dr. Gabriel Solti Grasz, MD

Dr. Gabriel Solti Grasz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela, Escuela José María Vargas, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Solti Grasz works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.