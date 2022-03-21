Overview of Dr. Gabriel Stanescu, MD

Dr. Gabriel Stanescu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Stanescu works at Upcp Dr Stanescu MD in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.