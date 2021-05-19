Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO
Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Tatarian works at
Dr. Tatarian's Office Locations
-
1
Gabriel Tatarian, MD1015 Chestnut St Ste 918, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- One Net
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tatarian?
I was referred to Dr T by a Dr at The Rothman Institute. YES you will sit in the waiting room forever! Once I met him I discovered why! I became his only patient. I have had back pain, numerous MRIs. Foot pain, numbness and tingling all on right side. 6 years! Prior to Rothman I started having sharp pain under my right shoulder blade. An EMG was a blast!! A once in a lifetime experience!! No he didn’t ask many questions about what was going on because he had my full medical chart! He had me taking my shoes & socks off, seeing how I was standing up against the wall. Had me walking around his waiting room. Asked if I have headaches? Yeah. How many? Umm a lot, a few a day. Ok you have migraines. 30 min later it was crystal clear! Then…has anyone told you that you tilt your head to the left? Yes why? That’s called Cervical dystonia. Very rare. It causes A B & C. YES! Explained the meds & treatments, 3 years later, still pain free! Dr T changed my life and I can never thank him enough!!
About Dr. Gabriel Tatarian, DO
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164487914
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tatarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tatarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tatarian works at
Dr. Tatarian has seen patients for Autonomic Disorders, Dystonia and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tatarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.