Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Uwaifo works at Ochsner Health Center - Slidell in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Slidell
    2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Uwaifo is a rare physician who is extraordinarily dedicated to patient care and is committed to looking for answers to issues that are not easy to diagnose. I am grateful to him for his professional curiosity, thoroughness and compassion. I wish they could/would teach these qualities in medical school, but the instinct of a true healer is a rare thing and a personal commitment and cannot be taught.
    Mary B. — Oct 11, 2022
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043267818
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institute of Health 2002
    Residency
    • University Conn Health Center 1998
    Internship
    • University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria & University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uwaifo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uwaifo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uwaifo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uwaifo works at Ochsner Health Center - Slidell in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Uwaifo’s profile.

    Dr. Uwaifo has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uwaifo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Uwaifo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uwaifo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uwaifo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uwaifo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

