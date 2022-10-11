Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uwaifo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD
Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Ochsner Health Center - Slidell2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Dr. Uwaifo is a rare physician who is extraordinarily dedicated to patient care and is committed to looking for answers to issues that are not easy to diagnose. I am grateful to him for his professional curiosity, thoroughness and compassion. I wish they could/would teach these qualities in medical school, but the instinct of a true healer is a rare thing and a personal commitment and cannot be taught.
About Dr. Gabriel Uwaifo, MD
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health 2002
- University Conn Health Center 1998
- University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria & University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT
- University Of Ibadan College Of Medicine, Nigeria
