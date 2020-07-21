See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Fremont, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM

Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University.

Dr. Van Gompel works at Mission Peak Orthopaedics in Fremont, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Gompel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Peak Orthopaedics - Fremont
    39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 797-3933
  2. 2
    Mission Peak Orthopaedic Medical Group
    27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 107, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 300-9898
  3. 3
    Pleasanton Office
    5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 110, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 846-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2020
    About Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497017040
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Amsterdam Medical Center - Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy Visiting Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, Fremont, Hayward, San Leandro
    Medical Education
    • California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Wisconsin, Stevens Point
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Gompel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Gompel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Gompel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Gompel has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Gompel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Gompel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Gompel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Gompel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Gompel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

