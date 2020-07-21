Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Gompel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM
Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University.
Dr. Van Gompel works at
Dr. Van Gompel's Office Locations
-
1
Mission Peak Orthopaedics - Fremont39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-3933
-
2
Mission Peak Orthopaedic Medical Group27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 107, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 300-9898
-
3
Pleasanton Office5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 110, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 846-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Gompel?
Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel fixed a foot problem I have been having for four years. I have been to 5 orthopedic surgeons and no one could figure out what was wrong with my foot and focused instead on the bunions I’ve had since birth. He listened, read my MRI, and gave his advice. He did not jump to surgery but suggested cortisone shots, insoles, stable shoes etc. after a year I decided I wanted to move forward with surgery. He found a ruptured ligament on the top of my foot and fused it for stability. Also, he fixed my bunion all with only one scar on the top of my foot. I cannot thank him enough and appreciate that he listened and took the time to explain things and make me apart of the decisions. The world needs more doctors like him.
About Dr. Gabriel Van Gompel, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497017040
Education & Certifications
- Amsterdam Medical Center - Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy Visiting Fellowship
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, Fremont, Hayward, San Leandro
- California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
- University Of Wisconsin, Stevens Point
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Gompel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Gompel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Gompel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Gompel works at
Dr. Van Gompel has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Gompel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Gompel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Gompel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Gompel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Gompel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.