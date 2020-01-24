Dr. Gabriel Vorobiof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorobiof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Vorobiof, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Vorobiof, MD
Dr. Gabriel Vorobiof, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Witwatersrand Med School; Johannesburg South Africa and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Vorobiof's Office Locations
Ronald Reagan Cardiovascular Center100 Medical Plz Ste 545, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-5290
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz # 711RRUMC, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3692
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vorobiof is an amazing physician. His attention to detail, his proactive commnications to the patient are extraordinary.
About Dr. Gabriel Vorobiof, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Maimonides Med Center
- University Of Witwatersrand Med School; Johannesburg South Africa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorobiof has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorobiof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vorobiof using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vorobiof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorobiof has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorobiof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vorobiof speaks Afrikaans, Hebrew and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorobiof. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorobiof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorobiof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorobiof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.