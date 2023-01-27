See All Neurosurgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD

Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Widi works at Miami Brain and Spine Center in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Widi's Office Locations

    Miami Brain and Spine Center
    777 E 25th St Ste 308, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 534-7751
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Advanced Neuro Spine Institute
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 540, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 623-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Since I was very young I had been suffering from spinal pain that was sometimes very intense and created all kinds of limitations for me, now in my old age those pains and those limitations increased to the point of making it impossible for me to walk properly. I thank God every day of my life for putting Dr. Widi in my path and giving me the opportunity to receive medical and surgical care from him. I have no words to express my gratitude to this talented and caring surgeon who for me is a medical prodigy. Dr Widi performed an extensive 8 hour surgery on me in 2020 and I was finally able to regain my ability to walk again and perform my daily routine. The pain has disappeared by 95% and now, at 77 years of age, I have once again felt useful and completely independent. It only remains for me to add that Dr. Widi, in addition to being extremely competent in his specialty, is extremely kind and cares about his patients, which makes him an EXCELLENT doctor! God bless Dr. Widi!
    Ada — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639342926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Widi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Widi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Widi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Widi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Widi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

