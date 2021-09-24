Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD
Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
-
1
Advocare ENT Specialty Care406 Lippincott Dr Ste F, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 435-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
Dr. Wong was the only ENT doctor in South Jersey to correctly diagnose my type of hearing loss and he set me on the path to Cochlear implants. He assisted me with my disability case and he’s one of the best. Otosclerosis is rare and he was right. In addition, he correctly diagnosed my sleep apnea before I had the sleep test. I owe my sleep health to him. I have 94% word recognition today because he told me to look into Implants.
About Dr. Gabriel Wong, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1194759225
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Beth Israel Medicine Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.