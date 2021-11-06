Dr. Gabriel Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Young, MD
Dr. Gabriel Young, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They graduated from Chungshan Medical and Dental College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
1
Gabriel Young, MD10011 N Foothill Blvd Ste 105, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 538-1325
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Take time to care and listen to patient
About Dr. Gabriel Young, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1811084114
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Ho-Ping Municipal Hospital
- Chungshan Medical and Dental College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
