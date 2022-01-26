Overview

Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Zada works at USC Medical Center Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.