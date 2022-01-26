Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Zada works at
Locations
-
1
Usc Neurosurgeons Inc.1520 San Pablo St Ste 3800, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 870-9752
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zada?
My visit with Dr Zada could have not gone any better. I was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was in a difficult place to remove. After my visit with Dr Zada he made me feel like I was important and that everything would be ok. I’m 45 days post op and feeling great!!! Thank you Dr Z
About Dr. Gabriel Zada, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1871768556
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp/Harvard
- USC/Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- Uc Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zada accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zada works at
Dr. Zada has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zada speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.