Dr. Gabriela Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriela Bowers, MD
Dr. Gabriela Bowers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - East Windsor, New Jersey300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 102, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 629-2569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowers is a thoughtful practitioner. I have been her patient for for over 15 years. She has helped me through very serious illnesses, as well as chronic illnesses. She is always available. Her office staff is extremely helpful. I appreciate that she will explain where lifestyle changes can help, and where medicine is necessary. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Gabriela Bowers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316996853
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bowers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bowers works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.