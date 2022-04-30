Dr. Gabriela Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Delgado, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Delgado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blue Island, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Locations
DuPage Medical Group - Official2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care4061 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 423-2880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Evergreen Family Medicine2850 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 423-2662Wednesday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Macneal Family Medicine Center3231 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 783-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely amazing. She cares for each individual! I feel like I’m in good hands with Dr. Delgaldo
About Dr. Gabriela Delgado, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487970471
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Loyola University Chicago
- Family Practice
