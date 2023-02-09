Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriela Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriela Hayes, MD
Dr. Gabriela Hayes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
-
1
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2292Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Norwalk Hospital24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Super helpful! Gave me great info and a treatment plan to help manage my postpartum depression.
About Dr. Gabriela Hayes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326304379
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.