Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD
Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
Colorado Infectious Disease Associates950 E Harvard Ave Ste 140, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1295701811
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
- Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
