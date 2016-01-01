See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD

Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at Colorado Infectious Disease Associates in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Infectious Disease Associates
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 140, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295701811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Samaritan Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Institutul de Medicinea Si Farmacie
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriela Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Colorado Infectious Disease Associates in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    Dr. Kaufman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

