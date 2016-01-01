Dr. Gabriela Magda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Magda, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Magda, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Magda works at
Locations
Presbyterian Hospital622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gabriela Magda, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1083032767
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
