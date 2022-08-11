See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ashburn, VA
Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD

Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Mandolesi works at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center in Ashburn, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Sterling, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandolesi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Hospital
    43480 Yukon Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 252-6000
  2. 2
    Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 310, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 481-1151
  3. 3
    Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates
    21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 360, Sterling, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 430-8844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Septum Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr. Mandolesi delivered both of my daughters. She will take her time with you even when she is busy. She is calm, friendly, and most importantly, she cares about the well-being of the PATIENT. I trust her advice and professional opinion. Her presence is calming and self-assured which is very nice when deliverying a baby.
    About Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700094422
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriela Mandolesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandolesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandolesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandolesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandolesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandolesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandolesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandolesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

