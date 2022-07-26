Dr. Gabriela Olaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Olaru, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Gabriela Olaru Obgyn PC328 E 75th St Ofc 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-3722
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
"Dr. Olaru my OB/GYN is calm, veryprofessional,andknowledgeable demeanor set me at ease from the very first appointment! Her team, were exceptional, always making me feel comfortable and welcome. Dr. Olaru answered all of my questions . I had a Pap smear and sonogram and was donr in 20 minutes for both exams. I, highly recommend Dr. Olaru and her Staff. Dr. Olaru is an incredible doctor! Thank you to everyone on her team! And special thanks to Dr. Olaru ! Keep up the amazing work. Love it!:)))" July 25, 2022
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Dr. Olaru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olaru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olaru has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Olaru speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olaru.
