Dr. Gabriela Rocha, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Rocha, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Rocha, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine - School of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rocha works at
Locations
-
1
The Smile Centre5899 Whitfield Ave Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 280-3946
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocha?
The same issue occurred 3 times in about one month which was fixed by Dr Rocha in 2 hours. Hopefully the good consequence will stay for long. Thanks!
About Dr. Gabriela Rocha, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Female
- 1841711058
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine - School of Dental Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rocha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocha works at
Dr. Rocha speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.