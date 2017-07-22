Overview

Dr. Gabriela Sauder, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sauder works at UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.