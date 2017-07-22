See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Gabriela Sauder, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriela Sauder, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Sauder works at UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 601-7431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Anxiety
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sue Spencer in Thousand Oaks, CA — Jul 22, 2017
    About Dr. Gabriela Sauder, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013328343
    Education & Certifications

    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
