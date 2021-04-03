Dr. Schonberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD
Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schonberg's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates - Pembroke Pines400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 431-8000Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Plantation9611 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Pediatric Associates - Weston1835 N Corporate Lakes Blvd, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-7000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hollywood4500 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-8000Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Super trustworthy. I feel that doctor Schomberg go an extra mile for the sake of the kids. At least is what I felt with my daughters Thank you Doc.
About Dr. Gabriela Schonberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hebrew
- 1972738466
Education & Certifications
- MAIMONIDES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
