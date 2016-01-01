See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD

Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of San Diego.

Dr. Solis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Solis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at New Hyde Park
    410 Lakeville Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 708-2520
  2. 2
    Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 321-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649666520
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of San Diego
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
