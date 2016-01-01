Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD
Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of San Diego.
Dr. Solis works at
Dr. Solis' Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at New Hyde Park410 Lakeville Rd Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 708-2520
-
2
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 321-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solis?
About Dr. Gabriela Solis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1649666520
Education & Certifications
- University of San Diego
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solis works at
Dr. Solis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.