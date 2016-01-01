Overview

Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Szabo works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.