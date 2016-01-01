Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Szabo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szabo?
About Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821028036
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Inst Med Bucuresti
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szabo speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.