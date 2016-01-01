See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Szabo works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1821028036
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umass Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • Inst Med Bucuresti
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriela Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szabo works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Szabo’s profile.

    Dr. Szabo has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szabo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

