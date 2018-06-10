Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Luozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, MD
Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Di Luozzo works at
Dr. Di Luozzo's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai St. Luke's1111 Amsterdam Ave # C, New York, NY 10025 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Beth Israel317 E 17th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Di Luozzo?
Very helpful
About Dr. Gabriele Di Luozzo, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1730112202
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Di Luozzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Di Luozzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Di Luozzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Di Luozzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Di Luozzo works at
Dr. Di Luozzo has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Luozzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Luozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Luozzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Luozzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Luozzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.