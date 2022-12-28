See All Anesthesiologists in Brick, NJ
Dr. Gabriele Jasper, MD

Anesthesiology
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gabriele Jasper, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Jasper works at Jasper Spine Institue in Brick, NJ with other offices in Milltown, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jersey Shore Rejuvination Center LLC
    74 Brick Blvd Ste 124, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 262-0700
    Milltown
    440 S Main St Ste 4, Milltown, NJ 08850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 967-0050
    New York City
    90 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 883-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dec 28, 2022
I was suffering with chronic pain in my cervical area and had numbness in my arms and fingers. It traveled down to my bra strap area and was relentless. I had a cervical epidural procedure with Dr Jasper and within 12 hours felt relief of the symptoms. I am now 2 weeks after the procedure and have been pain free since.
    About Dr. Gabriele Jasper, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • English, Italian
    • 1669543443
    Education & Certifications

    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    • Scientific Undergraduate School Of Malpighi in Bologna, Italy.
    • Anesthesiology
