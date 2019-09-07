Dr. Gabriele Knaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriele Knaus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriele Knaus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Eberhard-Karls-Universitaet Tubingen, Medizinische Fakultat.
Dr. Knaus works at
Locations
-
1
Canope Medical Care, PLLC3900 Woodlake Blvd Ste 205, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 762-7028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
When I moved my family to palm beach county 15 yrs ago she was the doctor I picked and was not disappointed. I live a holistic lifestyle not taking meds when issues arise. She practices the same way healing with herbs but will also prescribe western if needed. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Gabriele Knaus, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1689667990
Education & Certifications
- Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center
- Eberhard-Karls-Universitaet Tubingen, Medizinische Fakultat
- Eberhard-Karls-Universitaet Tuebingen
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knaus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knaus works at
Dr. Knaus speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.