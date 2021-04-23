Overview of Dr. Gabriella Horvath, MD

Dr. Gabriella Horvath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Horvath works at HHP Internal Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.