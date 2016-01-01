See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas

Psychiatry
1.3 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas

Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Hofstra University School of Medicine|Semmelweis University|The Institute for Functional Medicine|Tunderhegy - European Psychotherapy Training Institute and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.

Dr. Inczedy Farkas works at Pearl Behavioral Health and Medicine PLLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Inczedy Farkas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pearl Behavioral Health and Medicine PLLC
    41 Madison Ave Fl 31, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 267-9678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Northern Westchester Hospital
  • Phelps Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Management Services Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Hungarian
NPI Number
  • 1669813499
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American Psychiatric Association|American Telemedicine Association|Doctors for America|Institute for Functional Medicine
Medical Education
  • Hofstra University School of Medicine|Semmelweis University|The Institute for Functional Medicine|Tunderhegy - European Psychotherapy Training Institute
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inczedy Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Inczedy Farkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Inczedy Farkas works at Pearl Behavioral Health and Medicine PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Inczedy Farkas’s profile.

Dr. Inczedy Farkas has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inczedy Farkas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Inczedy Farkas. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inczedy Farkas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inczedy Farkas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inczedy Farkas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

