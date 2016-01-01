Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inczedy Farkas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Hofstra University School of Medicine|Semmelweis University|The Institute for Functional Medicine|Tunderhegy - European Psychotherapy Training Institute and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, North Shore University Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital.
Dr. Inczedy Farkas' Office Locations
Pearl Behavioral Health and Medicine PLLC41 Madison Ave Fl 31, New York, NY 10010 Directions (917) 267-9678
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- North Shore University Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gabriella Inczedy Farkas
- Psychiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English, French and Hungarian
- 1669813499
Education & Certifications
- American Psychiatric Association|American Telemedicine Association|Doctors for America|Institute for Functional Medicine
- Hofstra University School of Medicine|Semmelweis University|The Institute for Functional Medicine|Tunderhegy - European Psychotherapy Training Institute
- Psychiatry
