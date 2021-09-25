Dr. Gabriella Ribarne Pasztor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribarne Pasztor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriella Ribarne Pasztor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gabriella Ribarne Pasztor, MD
Dr. Gabriella Ribarne Pasztor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor works at
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor's Office Locations
Inner Wisdom Inc10777 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 592-9292
Psychiatrist Office 13531 Town Center Blvd S Ste 101, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 201-2656
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pasztor is simply the best of the best. Her compassion, sincerity and wisdom are outstanding! Thank you Dr. Pasztor!!!!
About Dr. Gabriella Ribarne Pasztor, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hungarian
- 1659575231
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- University of Debrecen / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribarne Pasztor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ribarne Pasztor speaks Hungarian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribarne Pasztor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribarne Pasztor.
