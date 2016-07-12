Overview

Dr. Gabriella Pridjian, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Pridjian works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.