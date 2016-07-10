See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.8 (4)
Overview of Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD

Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Tehrany works at Kaiser Permanente Lamc in Los Angeles, CA.

Dr. Tehrany's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Lamc
    Kaiser Permanente Lamc
4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 783-0351
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
TMJ
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
TMJ

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Dental Network of America
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2016
    1) knowledgeable & confident 2) thorough 3) relatable able to explains things on level of the patient. What she said would happen so far has happened. My brother had been seen initially at UCLA med center and Dr Tehrany HANDLED our problems. I am ever so grateful!! god bless thank you!
    Candice Babb in Los Angeles, CA — Jul 10, 2016
    About Dr. Gabriella Tehrany, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013148246
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tehrany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tehrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tehrany works at Kaiser Permanente Lamc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tehrany’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tehrany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tehrany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tehrany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tehrany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

