Overview

Dr. Gabrielle Adams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Adams works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.