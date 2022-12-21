Dr. Gabrielle Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabrielle Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gabrielle Adams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Southwest Gastroenterology7788 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
One of the most fantastic and intelligent doctors I have come across. She listens and has always shown great interest in what I had to say. Dr Adams has been my GI doctor for 20 years and has never let me down. She was the person who first realized that I had kidney cancer and referred me to a great urologist.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477552958
- University Tex Sw Parkland Hospital
- University Tex Sw Parkland Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
