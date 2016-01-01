Overview of Dr. Gabrielle Cerda, MD

Dr. Gabrielle Cerda, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Cerda works at Family Health Center of San Diego - Hospital in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.