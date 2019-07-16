Dr. Chassagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabrielle Chassagne, MD
Dr. Gabrielle Chassagne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 462-1184
Mineola173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and takes time to discuss treatment options. Warm, caring and knowledgeable physician. You want to partner with her in Help my your child!
About Dr. Gabrielle Chassagne, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chassagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chassagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chassagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chassagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.